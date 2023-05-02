Berenberg Bank Increases QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 450

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QNTQY stock remained flat at $18.74 during trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.