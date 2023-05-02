BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.19

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 67844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

BigCommerce Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $531.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 116.38% and a negative net margin of 50.14%. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,282. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

