BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. UBS Group initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.15.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.22. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BILL by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

