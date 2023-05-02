BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

BioAtla Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

In related news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

