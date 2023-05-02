Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Down 5.3 %

BIOC stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

