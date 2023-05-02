BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. 84,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $755.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $64,376.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

