Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.98 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $28,711.80 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $555.93 billion and approximately $16.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00415591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00115712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,362,393 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

