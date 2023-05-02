Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $889.11

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $889.11 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00128322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032955 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

