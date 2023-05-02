BITICA COIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $212,764.12 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $887,899.02 and approximately $212,764.12 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,507.05 or 0.99967202 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04596496 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $162,638.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

