Black Hills (BKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.1 %

Black Hills stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

