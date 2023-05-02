Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after purchasing an additional 273,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 111,853 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 403,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,256. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Black Hills has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.