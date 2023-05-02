Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.