BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Down 14.2% in April

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 21,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 8,808,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.60. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.