BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises approximately 2.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of BlackLine worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,025 shares of company stock worth $5,291,321. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 171,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,293. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

