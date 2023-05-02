BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,951,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 171,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,503,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,125,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273,482 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 322,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,364. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
