BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Position Reduced by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $397,000.

NYSE BBN opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

