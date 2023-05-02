Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 196,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

