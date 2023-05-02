Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $4.02 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
