Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $4.02 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.