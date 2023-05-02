Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

