Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AES by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

