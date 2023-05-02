Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

