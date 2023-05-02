Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

