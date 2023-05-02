Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9,109.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

