bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 26,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

bluebird bio Price Performance

BLUE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 2,364,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,397. The company has a market cap of $435.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.83. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.23% and a negative net margin of 7,411.12%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

