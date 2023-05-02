BNB Price Hits $325.09 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $325.09 or 0.01132242 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $50.67 billion and $663.63 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,327 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,460.642427. The last known price of BNB is 323.66180878 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1308 active market(s) with $773,360,826.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
