BNB Price Hits $325.09 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $325.09 or 0.01132242 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $50.67 billion and $663.63 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,327 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,460.642427. The last known price of BNB is 323.66180878 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1308 active market(s) with $773,360,826.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.