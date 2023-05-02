BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

