BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
DCF stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.42.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
