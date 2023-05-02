BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 151,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:LEO remained flat at $6.18 on Tuesday. 135,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,239. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

