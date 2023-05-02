Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.75.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$60.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

