Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$84.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.63.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $44.20 on Friday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

