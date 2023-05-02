Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BNEFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

