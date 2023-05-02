Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,731.75

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,731.75 and last traded at $2,712.27, with a volume of 40307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,691.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,568.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,262.83.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

