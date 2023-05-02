Boston Family Office LLC Invests $257,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.82.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

