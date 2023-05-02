Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,950,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after buying an additional 660,553 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,984,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 726,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 437,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,242,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

