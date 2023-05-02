Boston Family Office LLC Takes Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 124,905 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000.

Shares of SMB opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

