Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of BHR stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 360,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

