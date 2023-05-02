Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
