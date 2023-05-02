Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

EXR opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.18. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

