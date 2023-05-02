Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

