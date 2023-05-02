Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. UBS Group cut Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.76. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,895 shares of company stock worth $2,197,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $20,654,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

