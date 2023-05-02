Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in April

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 652,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,189.0 days.

Brembo Price Performance

BRBOF stock remained flat at $14.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Brembo has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

