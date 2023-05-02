Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in April

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 652,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,189.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
BRBOF stock remained flat at $14.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Brembo has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.
Brembo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brembo (BRBOF)
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.