BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,837 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BCTXW traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 7,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

