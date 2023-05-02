Bright Health Group (BHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bright Health Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Bright Health Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.20. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 195.41% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Bright Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 445,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,369. The company has a market cap of $94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $45,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,032 shares of company stock worth $229,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

