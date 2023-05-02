Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAP stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,176. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

