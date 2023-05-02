Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,523. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

