Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

