Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

BRX stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after purchasing an additional 337,421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 294,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

