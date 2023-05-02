Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading 3% Higher

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 349,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 223,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Brixton Metals Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$64.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

