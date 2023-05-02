Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 78,283 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.