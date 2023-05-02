Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $48.83

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.3 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.