Brokerages Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target at $11.42

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.24.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
