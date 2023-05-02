Brokerages Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target at $11.42

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 187.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 28.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

